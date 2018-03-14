Stray dog ‘beaten to death’ in Girgaum, cop booked

D B Marg police have booked a police sub-inspector for allegedly beating a stray dog with bamboo in Girgaum, which led to its death. (Image used for representational purpose) D B Marg police have booked a police sub-inspector for allegedly beating a stray dog with bamboo in Girgaum, which led to its death. (Image used for representational purpose)

The D B Marg police have booked a police sub-inspector for allegedly beating a stray dog with bamboo in Girgaum, which led to its death. The sub-inspector, identified as Bharat Yadav and posted with Malabar Hill police, has not been arrested, said police.

“Recently, when the accused, who lives on the Parikh Street in Girgaum, came down from his residential building at around 8.30 pm, the dog started barking at him. Yadav, who was apparently angry as the dog would always bark at him, allegedly smashed the stray dog’s head with a bamboo, he found at the spot,” said an officer, who did not wish to be named.

The police said that local residents rushed the canine to a Parel-based veterinary hospital, where it was declared dead. A case was then registered with the D B Marg police station. An animal lover Giten Dudani took up the matter with higher level officials in the department. The complainant said the incident has not been recorded on CCTV camera. “We just have two eye-witnesses,” said Dudani. Senior Police Inspector Pandurang Shinde from D B Marg police station confirmed about the case being registered.

The accused has been booked under Section 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ten rupees) of IPC, Section 119 of the Mumbai Police Act and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App