Stick to deadlines: CM Devendra Fadnavis tells officials

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday urged officials to keep strict deadlines for projects across departments.

In the last few days, the CM reviewed the progress made in every department in projects related to public welfare including Prime Minister Awas Yojna, Jalyukta Shivar Yojna among others.

While asking the municipal corporations and councils across the state to submit at least two proposals for housing to be taken up in urban areas under PMAY, he said, “A coordinated effort is essential to take every project to its logical end.”

Procedural delays between planning and execution of the project often defeats its real objective and should not happen, he added.

In a message to district collectors and officials he said,“Please strictly follow deadlines and work on a mission mode.”

