Steam engine trial runs begin

Trial runs of steam engine B-794 started recently. The engine was brought to Neral from Golden rock workshop,Tiruchirapalli,where its fuel conversion from coal-fired to oil-fired was done. After some trials,an actual run will be done before June 10. After monsoon,the engine will be in service on Neral-Matheran route, said a CR official.

The engine has been repainted,too,the official added. Steam engine enthusiasts are awaiting its return, said Mukesh Nigam,divisional railway manager, Central Railway.

