‘Status of mother doesn’t change,’ Bombay HC says after questions raised over her relationship status

THE BOMBAY High Court, while hearing a custody battle over a four-year-old girl recently, observed that the “the status of the mother does not change”. The court made the observation when the lawyer of the petitioner, the girl’s father, cast aspersions on the character of the girl’s mother.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a Bandra-based businessman seeking custody of his daughter. In the first week of March, the petitioner had moved the HC against an order of a family court, which had directed him to hand over custody of the child to her mother, a Dutch national. The court also directed the mother to be present in the court on March 27 to take over custody of the child.

When the petitioner’s counsel made remarks about the mother’s previous marriage and her current relationship status, Justice Bharati H Dangre said, “The status of the mother does not change.”

Justice Dangre said she was informed by the lawyer of the girl’s mother that she would not be in a position to be present before the court on March 27, and asked for the date to be postponed.

