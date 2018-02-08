State records 260 failed vasectomies in 9 years

Male sterilisation procedures across India have seen a significant improvement with fewer failures recorded by the health department each year. From 8,317 failed sterilisation surgeries in men in 2008, the figure has dropped to 199 in 2017 across the country. In Maharashtra, from 2008 till 2017, 260 failed vasectomies were recorded mostly in the government sector and in rural regions. In 2017, of 28 failed male sterilisation procedures, 26 were in rural areas. The situation has, however, improved – from 65 failed surgeries in 2009 across the state, the count dipped to 33 in 2014 and to 32 in 2016. The data is part of the response to a Right to Information query filed by activist Chetan Kothari.

Male permanent contraception procedure, also called vasectomy, is a minor surgery to cut and seal the vas deferens tube in a man to prevent sperm from reaching a woman’s uterus through semen. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, despite vasectomies having no side-effects, female sterilisation procedures are still preferred in society.

In the last decade, across India at least 15,529 failed male sterilisation procedures have been recorded by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with the maximum recorded in Odisha (7,821) followed by Uttar Pradesh (1,814) and Karnataka (887). Interestingly, Odisha recorded 7,759 cases of failed male sterilisations in 2008 following which the cases dropped to less than 25 each year.

A failed vasectomy may result from ‘recanalisation failure’, meaning the sperm penetrates through the blocked tube connected on one end even after surgery. This may happen if the procedure is not carried out properly and the sperm is still able to pass through the vas deferens. Generally, a few weeks after the surgery, the patient has to undergo semen analysis to assess whether the sperm is present in it.

The RTI data showed that in Maharashtra between 2008 and 2017, Akola recorded maximum failures in vasectomies at 76 followed by Amravati (50) and Bhandara (32). In urban areas, skill and experience of doctors play a major role in reducing the failure rate. In Mumbai, despite a huge count of vasectomies conducted each year by the BMC, the failed cases stood at four in the last decade.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App