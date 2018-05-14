Maharashtra probes Mumbai University’s account books for last five years

The committee is scrutinising the appointments of staff and teachers, funds received from funding bodies such as the UGC, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan and the central government. The committee is checking whether sale and purchase of equipment done by the university were as per rules. The committee is scrutinising the appointments of staff and teachers, funds received from funding bodies such as the UGC, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan and the central government. The committee is checking whether sale and purchase of equipment done by the university were as per rules.

The University of Mumbai is under the state government’s scanner for alleged financial irregularities. The state’s higher and technical education department says the university has not submitted its annual book of accounts for at least five years. The department has set up a committee to check the books.

“For five years, the university has not submitted its annual book of accounts despite reminders. The university has also ignored the Comptroller and Auditor General’s instructions to submit its accounts to us,” said a senior department official. Universities have to submit their books annually so the state can reconcile the grants given them, he added.

Another official said the annual budgets drafted by the university were erroneous as the previous year’s expenses have not been reconciled. “We have also come across some financial irregularities. The committee’s report will throw light on the extent of these irregularities,” said the official. While the committee was set up in December last year, the report is still awaited.

Dinesh Kamble, acting registrar of the university, said, “The committee was set up with the Maharashtra Public Universities Act. It is routine procedure and the committee recently held a meeting with us.”

Last year, the department set up a committee to review irregularities in the university’s daily administration, including its financial activities. The committee is scrutinising the appointments of staff and teachers, funds received from funding bodies such as the UGC, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan and the central government. The committee is checking whether sale and purchase of equipment done by the university were as per rules.

The university’s contracts with third-party vendors for activities including admission and assessment are also under scanner, as are its sources of income and bank accounts. “The university doesn’t even have accreditation from NAAC,” said the official.

