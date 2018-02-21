State poised to be global media entertainment hub: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan at Magnetic Maharashtra summit (Express Photo) Shah Rukh Khan at Magnetic Maharashtra summit (Express Photo)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was a special attraction at the Magnetic Maharashtra: Convergence 2018 on Tuesday. Khan participated in a media and entertainment panel discussion held at Bandra Kurla Complex (MMRDA Grounds). Exuding confidence that Maharashtra can emerge as global leader in media and entertainment, Khan said, “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been very positive and is aggressively pushing the reforms which would make Maharashtra a trillion dollar economy.”

Maharashtra, which has already taken the initiative in digital transformation and attracting investments, should provide policy support to create an ecosystem to make it a global entertainment and media hub, he said adding, “We can become the biggest content providers.”

A large number of people gathered outside the seminar hall to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood star. Khan, on arriving at the venue, greeted Fadnavis at the VVIP lounge. Other panelists including Rishi Darda (Lokmat), Arnab Goswami (Republic TV), Ritesh Sidhwani (Cofounder, Excel Entertainment) and Sudhanshu Vats (Viacon 18) strongly highlighted the immense potential Maharashtra had for growth in the media and entertainment sector.

They said that from addressing concerns and aspirations of generation next, to pushing content providers to serve individual and collective viewers facing challenges in digital growth, the state should come forward and provide greater policy support.

