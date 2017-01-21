State-of-the-art property mapping takes off in Mumbai

Mumbai will be the first city in India to create a state-of-the-art property mapping system as Genesys International Corporation Ltd, an advanced mapping and survey company, has started implementation of the Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) property survey in the financial capital on behalf of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM). The mapping will help the civic body in better assessment of properties, identification of unassessed properties and widen its tax net. The survey is expected to capture data of over 3 lakh residential, commercial and industrial properties.

LIDAR is a modern geospatial surveying technology, which creates an accurate point cloud allowing more precise measurements. Internationally, LIDAR is used for a number of applications in city mapping as well as for road condition assessment and detailed route surveys.

“This is a first-of-its-kind project which will create a unique platform for property tax administration and other smart city-related applications. The contract of Rs 65 crore, which is in consortium with Innowave IT infrastructures, leverages the mapping technology strengths of Genesys. This project marks the beginning of a new era in public and urban works. We look forward to creating a world-class map infrastructure for India’s premier economic hub,” said Om Hemrajani, principal, Genesys International Corporation. The project will also map parallel road conditions as well as valuable street furniture assets. Apart from this it will look at mapping all mobile telecom towers in the city.