State govt obligated to compensate rape victims: Bombay High Court

The Maharashtra government has an obligation to provide compensation to rape victims, the Bombay High Court said Wednesday, adding that the government was not doing charity by ensuring this. The court termed the state’s attitude towards granting compensation to rape victims “heartless and ruthless”.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a petition filed by a 14-year-old girl, who claims to be a victim of rape, seeking compensation of Rs 3 lakh under the government’s Manodhairya scheme, which was launched in 2013.

The girl, a resident of suburban Borivli, said that she was raped by a man on the pretext of marriage. The government gave Rs 1 lakh to the victim after she filed the petition in 2016. During the last hearing, the government pleader had informed the court that it will pay only Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the girl as the incident appeared to be consensual in nature.

The court then said that a 14- year-old can’t be expected to understand and make such mature decisions. “This is a very heartless and ruthless attitude. The government should think from the heart in such matters,” said Chief Justice Chellur.

The bench further questioned the deputy collector, who was present in court, as to how he would feel if something like this were to happen to a close family member.

“There cannot be such an insensitive attitude. It is the government’ s obligation to help such victims. They are not beggars or this is not charity. It is their right,” said the court.

“Manodhairya means self-confidence. The government should be boosting the victims’ confidence, instead it is doing the opposite,” said the court.

Questioning if the officers are giving compensation from their own pockets, the court said, “This is tax payers’ money. What is the government’ s problem then? Should we start collecting donations from the general public and give it to the victims?”

The bench further noted that according to the directions given by the Supreme Court, Rs 1 lakh has to be given to a victim within 15 days of registration of an FIR.

“In this case, the government has failed to do so. This is contempt of court orders. We should hold one officer guilty for contempt and put him inside jail for one day,” said the court.

“We are surprised at the laxity on part of the officers and pained with their attitude. We direct the District Collector Suburban to remain present on the next date of hearing,” said the court. The bench has directed the government to file an affidavit in the matter which has been kept for further hearing on March 8.