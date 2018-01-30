State government orders probe and fresh evaluation of farmer’s land

The state government on Monday assured higher compensation, along with interest after a fresh evaluation of the land acquired for a solar power plant from Dharma Patil (84), the farmer who ended his life by consuming poison. The government also ordered a probe and action against those found responsible for faulty compensation for land and driving the farmer to suicide. A team of cabinet ministers has been deployed to look into the details and reach out to the family of the farmer.

Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister for Higher and Technical Education Girish Mahajan and Minister for Tourism, who hails from Dhule, Jaikumar Rawal, addressed the media and held discussions with the family of the deceased farmer. Bawankule said: “The land acquired for the project would be reassessed. If there is any disparity in compensation, then the government would provide the entire amount along with interest.” Mahajan said: “We will ascertain who was responsible and if there are any lapses, action would be taken.”

