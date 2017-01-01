State aims to plant 50 crore saplings in three years

WITH an aim to combat global warming, the Maharashtra government has set a target to plant 50 crore saplings in the the next three years. A Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Rural Development department Friday said 50 crore trees are to be planted in the next three years (2017-19) and also appealed to other departments to contribute to the project. An official from the Rural Development department said Maharashtra has around 20 per cent land under forest cover, which the government was aiming to increase to 33 per cent in the next three years.

The initiative was kick-started last year, when the forest department undertook a large-scale afforestation programme that resulted in plantation of 2.82 crore saplings in and around schools, colleges, hospitals, gardens and on government and other private lands.

The Limca Book of World Records took note of this plantation drive. The GR dated December 31 states that the plantation programme will continue till 2019.

Last year, about 16 departments took part in the plantation drive and the government now expects 33 more departments, including government boards, undertakings, corporations and gram panchayats, to participate.

This year, gram panchayats too will actively take part in the drive. Every department should meet expenditure for the drive from their own sanctioned funds or seek CSR funds, the GR stated. “In case there is financial crunch during the programme, the forest department has assured distribution of saplings for free,” said an official.

“Rains across various regions arrive after June 15, so all the departments and gram panchayats should start their plantation programme between June 15 and July 7 to meet the 50-crore target,” said a senior official of the rural development department.