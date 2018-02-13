Start picking 1,000 youths in each dist, groom them to be entrepreneurs: CM Fadnavis

Fadnavis recalled the contribution of the Maratha community in several fields. (File) Fadnavis recalled the contribution of the Maratha community in several fields. (File)

The government has offered to provide incentives to youths within the Maratha community in an attempt to create entrepreneurs across the state. At the Akhil Maratha Federation and Maratha Business Forum, held in Mumbai on Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “I appeal to you to initiate the process of shortlisting at least 1,000 youths in every district who can become entrepreneurs. The state government will provide all necessary help in terms of getting interest-free loans or infrastructure through policy reforms.”

He urged the Maratha Business Forum to take the responsibility as a nodal agency to work with the government to create Maratha entrepreneurs across the state. It implies that the government has set a target of creating 36,000 young Maratha entrepreneurs in various fields across the district. The state has 36 districts.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to provide reservations to the Marathas, Fadnavis said: “We have given the consent for reservations and, accordingly, taken the steps to provide documentary evidences. But the matter is in court.” He added: “Even 15 per cent reservations, when enforced, will help only a few thousand in the community. Whereas, through Rajashri Shahu Maharaj Scholarship schemes, economically backward people among the Marathas can avail of 602 faculties. Several lakh students are reaping the benefits.”

He said: “Under the agriculture skill development programmes, we are providing training to 2.5 lakh students for which Rs 400 crore has been sanctioned. The government has provided lodging and boarding through hostels in each district.” Speaking about the Marathas silent rallies last year, Fadnavis said: “It displayed the community’s might and also highlighted aspirations amongst the youth seeking the right platform for self-reliance and development.”

He said: “Indian history cannot be written without the mention of the contribution of the Marathas. If the Marathas had not displayed courage in the past, we would have never seen such a magnificent India.”

Fadnavis recalled the contribution of the Maratha community in several fields. The seeds of “swarajya” (independence) were sown by Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who valiantly fought the Mughals. It was his courage and conviction that instilled confidence among his “mavlas” (foot soldiers) to rise and revolt against the might of the Mughals, he said.

