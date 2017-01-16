Mumbai has a healthy run: Fewer injuries than previous years

More than 42,000 runners turned up to take part in the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon on Sunday, including celebrities such as actors Rahul Bose (top right) and John Abraham. Source: Ganesh Shirsekar, Deepak Joshi More than 42,000 runners turned up to take part in the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon on Sunday, including celebrities such as actors Rahul Bose (top right) and John Abraham. Source: Ganesh Shirsekar, Deepak Joshi

With surprisingly good weather, the city on Sunday was kind to the 42,000-odd people who participated in the 14th edition of the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon. This year saw fewer cases of dehydration, with 11 people requiring hospitalisation and around 2,500 needing medical help.

In 2016, 18 runners had to be hospitalised due to high blood pressure, dehydration and sugar levels, and 4,000 others needed medical aid.

Watch What Else Is Making News



“This year, there were multiple factors for such a healthy run. People are more aware about their health, and we saw no case of cardiac problems. The cooler weather brought down dehydration complaints,” said Dr Vijay D’Silva, medical director of Asian Heart Institute.

Among the 11 persons hospitalised, six were taken to Bombay Hospital, two to Lilavati and Hinduja Hospital each and one to the Jaslok hospital to be treated for dehydration. “A few others were treated with IV drips at medical camps set up for the event,” D’Silva added.

Runners also reported problems such as muscle cramps, limb ache, nausea, exhaustion and back pain. At various medical camps dotting the route, physiotherapists and volunteers massaged runners or administered them medicines.

There were a total of 60 beds put together with 11 medical aid camps along the stretch of 42 km. In addition, 11 ambulances and seven doctors on motor bikes covered the route to help runners.

While a training of emergency cardiac relief and CPR was given to 40 volunteers and over 1,000 policemen, not a single case of cardiac arrest or even irregular heart beats surfaced this year.

At Bombay hospital, three runners were discharged by Sunday afternoon.Three others, Mahesh Pillai (32), Vishal Adhav (30) and Dinesh Victor, who were part of the full marathon, remained admitted.

“All of them suffer from dehydration but are stable. The treatment given to them is of IV fluid and lots of electrolyte,” said Dr Sagar Sakle, spokesperson of Bombay Hospital.

About 85 cardiac patients also participated in the half as well the full marathon this year after undergoing a series of health check-ups and stress tests. “They did not need any medical treatment (during the marathon) in spite of having undergone heart procedures. This shows that conditioning and preparation under medical supervision can avoid any problems during long runs,” said Dr Ramakanta Panda, Vice-Chairman of the Asian Heart Institute.