Stamps focussing on refugee crisis on display at exhibition

Postage stamps from across the world on the theme of refugees are on display at the National Philatelic Exhibition 2017, in the city. The collection of Vasai-based philatelist Pascal Lopes includes over 200 stamps from 85 countries.

Lopes started collecting stamps after he came across stamps from various countries with Mother Teresa depicted on them.

“Around 110 countries had issued stamps with her image and most of them were countries she had not even visited. On probing, I realised these were countries that had seen some form of refugee crisis and her work among refugee children in war-torn Israel-Palestine in 1982 had influenced them. That is when I began collecting stamps and covers with the theme of refugee crisis,” said Lopes.

Through the exhibition, Lopes hopes to increase awareness about the crisis faced by refugees. “In the current context, it is important for people to know about these refugees. I believe it is all right for India to not take in the Rohingya, citing security concerns. But it is not all right for us to tag them all as terrorists. The labelling of people in such a manner is problematic. Also, through the display, I want the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to know there are various ways of increasing awareness about the issue and stamps are one of them,” he added.

His collection comprises many stamps from 1960, when around 70 countries had issued stamps on the same day to commemorate the World Refugee Year. Throughout the collection, one can observe common symbols like an uprooted tree, sheltering hands, or artist Jean Cocteau’s depiction of a mother and child. These symbols are found on most covers issued by the United Nations.

“On April 7, 1960, around 70 countries issued postage stamps and covers to commemorate the World Refugee Year. These stamps were an outstanding demonstration of international cooperation and had so many national postal systems acting together on the same day,” he said.

Indian stamps expressing solidarity with the international crisis are also on display. His collection displays a stamp from 1971 used to collect relief funds for refugees of East Pakistan, as Bangladesh was then known as. “Between 1971 and 1972, the government had made it mandatory to stick an additional five paisa stamp. The funds collected through this was used for relief measures for the East Pakistan refugees,” he explained. Lopes has divided his collection based on themes like ‘refugee flight and escape’, ‘refugee waiting in despair’, ‘refugee protection’ and stamps used for refugee support with overprints and cancellations.

The exhibition that started on November 30 will continue till December 4 at the World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App