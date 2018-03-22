Stamp paper scam: Bombay High Court asks CBI if it intends to prosecute ex cops

Abdul KarimTelgi was the main accused in the scam. (Bombay High Court/Express Photo) Abdul KarimTelgi was the main accused in the scam. (Bombay High Court/Express Photo)

THE Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation four weeks to inform the court whether it intends to prosecute former IPS officer Shridhar Sumant Vagal and former senior police inspector Dattatray Dal who are accused in the fake stamp paper scam in which Abdul KarimTelgi was the main accused.

A case was registered by Bund Garden police station in connection with the fake stamp papers in 2002, and the matter is presently being heard by a Special Court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Taking into account the fact that the trial was unlikely to be concluded any time soon, the court asked the CBI counsel Raja Thakare to take instructions on whether it intended to continue with the case against the two, who are both now senior citizens. “We have been informed by the CBI that they will have to take instructions from CBI Delhi on this issue. The pendency of such cases does not serve the larger public interest,”said Justice S C Dharmadhikari. He also added that this did not reflect well on the system.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App