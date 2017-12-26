Four arrested for ‘stabbing 18-year-old who refused to lend them his phone’

The police arrested Mansoori along with his three aides on attempt-to-murder charges and intimidation. The police arrested Mansoori along with his three aides on attempt-to-murder charges and intimidation.

FOUR PEOPLE in Deonar were arrested for stabbing an 18-year-old boy with a chopper after he refused to give one of the accused his mobile phone to make a call. The boy, Shahid Ansari, was rushed to hospital following which the Deonar police registered an attempt-to-murder case and arrested the four accused.

An officer from Deonar police station said the incident took place on Saturday night around 10pm, when the victim and his friends were returning after playing cricket. The main accused, Nazim Mansoori (25), asked Ansari to give him his mobile phone to make a call. “Ansari told him there was low balance on his phone and hence cannot give him his mobile phone. This angered Mansoori who along with his friends beat up Ansari and two others,” said Dattatray Shinde, senior inspector, Deonar police station.

He added, “Mansoori, who was carrying a chopper, along with two others, stabbed Ansari several times before fleeing. Ansari, bleeding profusely, was rushed to the nearby hospital where he is currently recuperating. The locals informed us about the incident.”

Soon after the incident, the Deonar police registered an attempt-to-murder case against the four accused. The police arrested Mansoori along with his three aides on attempt-to-murder charges and intimidation. The senior inspector said the accused did not have any past criminal record, nor were they employed.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App