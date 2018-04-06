SSC question paper leak: Tuition teacher arrested

A tuition teacher was arrested by Mumbai Police on Thursday for allegedly sending leaked SSC exam question papers to students in Aurangabad. The accused, Atish Kadam (32), a resident of Mumbra, is an employee of Brilliant Classes, owned by alleged main accused in the case, Firoz Khan.

Sub-inspector Daya Nayak of Amboli police station, who is conducting the investigation, said Kadam taught in a coaching class at Ambernath. Kadam’s name cropped up while questioning Prashant Dhotre, who was brought in as a supervisor by Khan for exams at Kiddies Paradise High School in Mumbra last month. Dhotre had been arrested earlier this week.

“The accused was sent pictures of the leaked papers via WhatsApp by Dhotre, who then deleted the pictures from his phone,” said a senior police officer. Kadam was in Aurangabad while the exams were being held, the police said. The police suspect that Kadam sent question papers for six exams to students in Aurangabad and Ambernath. Kadam is the sixth person to be arrested by Amboli police after the History and Political Science question paper leak was discovered. Pictures had appeared in the cell phones of students taking the exam at M V M Swami Muktanand High School on Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.

