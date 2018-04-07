SSC paper leak case: One more arrested by Mumbai Police

THE OWNER of a coaching centre in Ambernath was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on Thursday for allegedly receiving five question papers of SSC exams from another arrested accused. Police said Munir Shaikh (29), the owner of Wisdom Classes in Ambernath, had received the SSC papers on WhatsApp, forwarded by a tuition teacher, who was also arrested on Thursday.

According to officers of Amboli police station, who made this seventh arrest in the case, Shaikh had received Class X examination papers of English, Marathi, Maths, Science and History before the examination began. “The accused has 40 Class X students in his coaching centre. We are investigating whether he forwarded the paper to any of them,” said a senior police officer. The officer said the tuition teacher, Atish Kadam, arrested earlier, had said he had forwarded the papers to Shaikh before the examination.

Sub-inspector Daya Nayak of Amboli police station, conducting the investigation, said Shaikh has been sent to police custody for three days. Meanwhile, the Sakinaka police also traced three Class X students who had received the SSC question papers.

The police said the students from Kurla, who appeared for the SSC exams, were released on personal bonds.

