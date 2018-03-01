Sridevi’s last journey: Mumbai bids adieu, emotions run high

Late legendary Bollywood star Sridevi Kapoor’s body being taken to the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle.

Traffic was reduced to a crawl between Lokhandwala and Vile Parle in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon as an open truck carried the mortal remains of deceased actress Sridevi on the final journey.

At both venues, however, the situation threatened to descend into chaos as the police was unable to keep several thousand visitors in check.

Earlier in the day, family, friends and film industry colleagues were allowed to pay their respects to Sridevi at the Celebrations Sports Club, next to her house in the Green Acres apartment complex.

With entry into the club heavily restricted, spectators gathered outside got a glimpse when a truck covered with white flowers and the body wrapped in Tricolour made its way out after 2 pm. From then on, with police vehicles providing a cordon, the van made very slow progress to cover a 7.5-km route to the Seva Samaj Hindu Crematorium in Vile Parle.

Massive crowds had already gathered outside the crematorium several hours in advance and were joined at 4 pm by several hundred others who had walked behind the truck when it finally reached its destination.

Both sides of S V Road, the pavements, divider and traffic islands were covered with people eager to catch a glimpse into the truck. The cortege was followed by several top film stars and other members of the film industry.

With barricades only placed at the entrance of the crematorium to control access, no arrangements were made by the police to restrain the hordes of selfie hunters from spilling on to the streets.

As measures for evacuating the crowd failed, the police attempted to herd them up the narrow staircase leading to the Vile Parle railway station skywalk.

However, it was then that the situation became chaotic, with the public clashing with the police, who had to resort to striking their lathis on the ground, and at the legs of those refusing to move. Traffic movement on S V Road came to a standstill as the public refused to give way to vehicles.

Goregaon resident Meera (45), was among those who climbed up to the skywalk to get a better view of the crematorium’s entrance. Tired from her hour-long journey from Lokhandwala, she plopped down on the skywalk even as the police chased away hangers-on. “My son told me to go to Lokhandwala so I reached there at 8 am. But I couldn’t get close enough. Even when the truck came out, I could not see Sridevi’s face,” she said.

By 5 pm, as cremation rituals inside wound to a close, groups of spectators talked about their successful sightings of actors. A group of college students were also visibly excited to have spotted actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor.

Family seeks respect for privacy

Mumbai: In a statement issued Wednesday, the Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah families urged the media to respect their privacy and allow them the space to grieve.

“The past few days have been trying times for us as a family. Today, particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who has gone too soon. She leaves behind a legacy that is unique. Her talent was undeniable, her beauty unmatched and her ability to connect with the audience was legendary,” the statement said. ENS

