Sports club bogus, exists only on paper, say police

The sports club, whose “officials” were arrested by the Mumbai Police crime branch for cheating young cricketers across the country of Rs 68 lakh, promising to get them selected in leading cricket leagues, exists only on paper, say police. Investigations into the activities of R N Sports Club have revealed that it operated only out of a website and pages on social media. “It has no fixed address or office. The club is totally bogus,” said police.

Earlier this week, the police had arrested Vijay Barate (40), Dinesh More (26) and Jeevan Mukadam (25) after a Mumbai-based cricket coach alleged that the men had approached him pretending to be selectors for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. According to the police, the accused had also claimed to help the coach’s wards play for teams competing in the domestic Ranji Trophy apart from the East Africa Premier League. The coach’s complaint states that the trio took the money from him between 2013 and 2041 but did not come good on their promise of selecting boys for teams.

“A lot of people have approached us from different parts of the country saying that they were cheated by the men. A lot of middle-class families have paid the men a few lakh rupees, but the future of their children is now ruined,” said the official, adding that a Mumbai-based family paid Rs 25 lakh to the accused after being promised a place in an IPL team. The crime branch will also have the website and Facebook page of the club blocked.

