Speed Governors: Will soon decide on exempting some taxi models, state tells Bombay High Court

The Maharashtra government on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that it will soon take a decision on exempting certain models of taxis from installing speed governors owing to unavailability of the device. A division bench of Justice S M Kemkar and Justice R G Ketkar was hearing a petition filed by the Mumbai Taximens Union challenging the government’s decision ordering installation of speed governors in the vehicles.

In an earlier hearing, the court asked the Union government to consider a letter written by the state government raising the issue of unavailability of speed governors and take appropriate decision. On Thursday, Additional Solicitor General, Anil Singh, told the court that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a letter to the state government saying it was empowered to exempt certain models of vehicles. “The Motor Vehicles Act empowers state governments to exempt specific models of vehicles from the requirement of fitment of speed governor till the time the same are available at competitive rates,” the letter said.

The court was informed by the lawyer appearing for the state government that they would take a decision on the matter soon following which the court granted them four weeks to take a decision and disposed of the matter.

