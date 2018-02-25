Special train: Unable to board train, passengers create ruckus at Dadar railway station

Passengers created a ruckus at Dadar station after they failed to board the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Aurangabad Express special train on Saturday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar/File/Representational) Passengers created a ruckus at Dadar station after they failed to board the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Aurangabad Express special train on Saturday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar/File/Representational)

Around 100 passengers who had purchased tickets to travel on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Aurangabad Express special train on Saturday created a ruckus at Dadar station when they could not board the overcrowded train. They demanded refunds as they were unable to board the train. The Central Railway (CR) operated the special train to ferry passengers from Mumbai to Aurangabad for the Ijtema festive celebration. On Saturday, the special train reached the station at 2 am but not all passengers could board.

“Those who were left behind started protesting against the railways and demanded another special train. As the passengers became aggressive, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) were called in,” a senior GRP official said.

In view of the additional rush, an extra coach was attached to the Aurangabad-bound Tapovan Express which reached the station at 6 am. “The remaining passengers, around 150 of them, were made to sit in the extra coach, after which the train departed around 06.38 am. The remaining few passengers who did not travel by the Tapovan Express asked for a refund, which was later permitted by the railway administration,” a senior GRP official added.

Some remaining passengers were also later accommodated on the Jan Shatabdi Express heading to Aurangabad. A passenger stuck at Dadar station said, “I am a regular commuter to Aurangabad during the festival. The railways should have understood our needs and arranged for additional facilities.”

