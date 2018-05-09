South mumbai woman’s murder: To trace body, cops consult maritime board to check current flow at nullah

Siddhesh Tamhankar and Khushi Sahjwani (L). Kirti Vyas (R) Siddhesh Tamhankar and Khushi Sahjwani (L). Kirti Vyas (R)

THE MUMBAI Police Crime Branch has consulted the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) to seek information about the current flow and tidal behaviour of a nullah in Wadala for the night of March 16 in order to trace the body of Kirti Vyas.

Twenty-seven-year old Vyas had gone missing from near her home in south Mumbai on March 16. Two of her colleagues at celebrity salon chain BBlunt, Siddhesh Tamhankar (28) and Khushi Sahjwani (42), have been arrested on charges of murdering her and disposing of the body at a nullah near a cinema house in Wadala.

After studying the current flow, police hope to get information about which way the body may have travelled, as the nullah eventually merges into the sea. Local fishermen have also been roped to track the body. A police team, along with fishermen from Mahul village and four boats, were pressed into service to locate the body at the nullah on Tuesday. “The body would have mostly been stuck in the mangroves. There is a distant chance that it would have flowed into the sea. In that case, it would have appeared on some shore,” an officer said.

“Since local fishermen are know the area well, we are taking their assistance… We are also trying to understand the current flow so as to narrow down the area or path the body may have taken. On the night the body was dumped, it was high tide. The accused also claim to have disposed of her bag, containing her laptop and mobile phones, at the nullah,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, police said the accused had meet Vyas on March 16 to convince her to not take action against Tamhankar, who was handed over a memo by the deceased warning him that if his performance at work did not improve, it could lead to consequences. Vyas was a finance manager at BBlunt’s Andheri (West) branch.

“During interrogation, Siddhesh told us that ever since GST became effective from July 2017, he had a difficult time getting the calculations right and made several mistakes. As a result of this, Vyas, his senior in the accounts department, would get upset, as it showed her in poor light in front of her superiors,” said an officer.

The officer added that when Vyas handed Tamhankar the memo, he and Sahjwani decided to meet her on March 16 to convince her against taking any action. “They are claiming that the murder was a spur of the moment incident… after they could not convince her to not to take action against Tamhankar. We are, however, verifying if it was premeditated,” the officer said, adding that Tamhankar had used his handkerchief to strangulate Vyas.

Vyas was last seen on March 16 in Sahjwani’s car after the accused picked her up from outside her home at Bharat Nagar on Grant Road, and allegedly offered to drop her to work.

mohamed.thaver@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App