South Mumbai woman’s murder: Accused confessed to murder, wanted to dump her in Bandra creek, say cops

SIDDHESH TAMHANKAR and Khushi Sahjwani, arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday in connection with the alleged murder of 27-year-old Kirti Vyas, wanted to dump her body in the Bandra creek. But finding many vehicles at the spot, they dumped the body at a nullah in Wadala, police said on Monday, adding that both have confessed to the murder.

Vyas had gone missing from near her home in south Mumbai on March 16. Two of her colleagues at celebrity salon chain BBlunt, Tamhankar (28) and Sahjwani (42), have been arrested on charges of murdering her and disposing of the body.

The search for Vyas’s body, meanwhile, has made no headway. Police said all efforts are being made to find the body of Vyas, finance manager at BBlunt’s Andheri (West) branch.

“The duo has confessed to murdering Vyas. They said the original plan was to dispose of the body at the Bandra creek. However, they found too many vehicles there and decided against it. They then thought of disposing it of in Wadala where they eventually threw it in a nullah,” said a senior police officer.

“So far, it appears that the duo was aware that Vyas had planned to sack Tamhankar on March 16, the day she went missing. He had not been performing well at work and she had issued him a memo. Sahjwani, too, did not want Tamhankar to be sacked. Initially, they tried to convince her. When they realised she would not budge, they strangulated her,” the officer added.

The officer said that according to the account given by the duo, Tamhankar strangulated Vyas, while seating next to the driver, with a piece of cloth after putting a sun shade on the window. The accused then dragged her on the backseat of the Ford EcoSport vehicle, which has a collapsible backseat leading to the boot. Following this, the two pushed Vyas’ body to the boot, after which Sahjwani parked the four-wheeler outside her Santrcruz residence. The duo then went to work and around 6.30 pm returned to pick up the car. They initially drove to Bandra, after which the body was dumped at Wadala.

Sources said the police were in the process of reconstructing the crime and were planning to take the accused to the spot. A police team, along with local divers, meanwhile, are looking for the body at the nullah in Wadala. “It has been over 50 days since the body was disposed. It could have got stuck in the mangroves or been washed away into the sea. As of now, we are taking the help of local divers. However, if it does not yield results, we will also take help from specialists,” said a senior officer.

Vyas was last seen on March 16 morning in Sahjwani’s Ford EcoSport after the accused picked her up from outside her home at Bharat Nagar on Grant Road, and allegedly offered to drop her to work.

Tamhankar was Vyas’s junior in the same department, while Sahjwani was a trainer in another department. After two drops of blood retrieved from the mat of Sahjwani’s car matched Vyas’ DNA, the Crime Branch arrested the duo on Saturday on charges of murder. The accused have been remanded in police custody till May 11.

