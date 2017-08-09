South Mumbai schools to remain shut today, dabbawalas take a day off

Nearly 450 schools and junior colleges across south Mumbai will remain closed on Wednesday. The announcement was made by Education Minister Vinod Tawde in the Assembly, following which a circular was issued by the deputy director of school education, Mumbai.

The circular states: “Maratha Kranti Morcha has been organised on August 9, 2017 in Mumbai, due to which traffic snarls are likely to occur. There are chances of schools buses getting stuck in these traffic snarls, thus inconveniencing school students. Hence, it is decided that school en route Maratha Kranti Morcha must remain closed…”

B B Chavan, deputy director of school education, Mumbai, said, “Large number of people from the Maratha community are expected to hit the streets on Wednesday… Hence following the direction of the education minister it was decided to ask the schools to remain closed.”

Bhavya Patil, MKM’s social media convenor, said, “We are expecting a large number of people to participate in the march. The silent march in Mumbai will be a historic one.”

The Mumbai dabbawalas, who run the tiffin services across the city, have decided to take the day off to participate in the morcha.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway has made special arrangements for commuters.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App