South Mumbai residents start online petition for improved mortuaries

A group of South Mumbai residents have started a “dignity in death” drive, demanding improvement in the city’s crematoria and post-mortem centres. Residents living in Colaba and Cuffe Parade have now begun an online petition to garner support.

The petition, that has so far received 602 signatures, demands improvement in public infrastructure of post-mortem centres, training and minimum qualification of those engaged in conducting autopsy and a monitoring mechanism to ensure doctors, and not class IV employees, conduct supervised autopsy.

“I realised the poor condition of mortuaries when my driver Manoj died within 24 hours of admission in St George’s Hospital due to septicemia last year. When we went to get his post-mortem report, I saw a man sweating profusely in a torn vest and lungi with some instrument in his hand in autopsy room,” said Renu Kapoor, a chartered accountant, who has begun the petition, along with her friends.

The Colaba resident added that the roof of the centre is dilapidated, and limited space left to store bodies in the morgue.

The South Mumbai residents group, which currently has 33 people fighting for “dignity in death”, wrote to health minister Deepak Sawant on Saturday.

In 2017, they conducted multiple meetings with the civic health department to improve the condition of Chandanwadi crematorium, where a ceiling caved in last year. The crematorium is currently slated to undergo renovation in phase-wise manner.

“There was no electricity when we visited the crematorium. Finally, BMC took us onboard after multiple complaints,” said Sabrina Fernandes, also a resident of Colaba.

The current petition demands to improve the condition of St George’s hospital mortuary, following which the residents will push for other centres.

Mumbai has 10 post-mortem centres of which four come under civic body and the remaining under the state government.

“In the Maximum City, the underprivileged don’t even have dignity in death,” the petition says. Local residents have also demanded that unskilled hospital staffers must not be allowed to conduct autopsy.

“When I visited, the entire hospital was clean except the mortuary. We found a class IV worker doing autopsy under no supervision,” said Savita Dutta, a Colaba resident, who counsels cancer patients.

The superintendent, she added, said a proposal to redevelop the mortuary has been approved but work is yet to begin. The mortuary is a two-room space. Its scheduled redevelopment remains on hold since two years.

A right to information query filed by The Indian Express in 2015 showed in nine post-mortem centres, 23 staffers had died. Of this, 18 died due to tuberculosis and two because of HIV between 1999 and 2015. Infection control remains a major concern with several road and rail accident victims usually unknown at the time of autopsy. “Their medical history of any infectious disease is generally not known,” a forensic expert from JJ Hospital said.

Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, superintendent of St George’s hospital said, “The area where the mortuary stands is due to get demolished under a road widening project. We have made an inquiry to understand how much of our premises will be demolished. We can not redevelop mortuary only to see it demolished again. But the work should start this year. All autopsies are conducted under supervision”.

