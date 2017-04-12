South Mumbai residents propose solutions to ‘gaps’ in parking policy

Raising objections to certain aspects of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s recently implemented parking policy, close to 20 residents’ associations of A ward have come together and prepared a proposal. Conceptualised by a four-member committee of the residents, who have taken hyperlocal issues into consideration, the residents have come up with feasible solutions to overcome the “gaps” in the policy. After a meeting among the residents last week, the four-member committee was formed, which then came up with a draft of the proposal they plan to submit to the municipal commissioner later this week. The residents had approached the local BJP member of the legislative assembly, Raj Purohit, who is planning to take the citizens’ representation to the civic chief.

The list of demands made by the residents include the constitution of a committee at the ward level for parking-related complaints, which will include officials from the BMC, the traffic police, Mumbai police along with local residents. “At the meeting, the residents of various areas came forward with a wide range of issues unique to their locality. We thus suggested that a hyperlocal committee of all the stakeholders should be set up, who can meet periodically to discuss the issues on implementation of the policy since the guidelines are vague,” said Munaf Kapadia, a member of the committee and resident of Colaba.

The residents have also suggested there should be coordination between the police and traffic police over the action to be taken in case of disagreements between citizens over a particular parking space. “The residents have found solutions to certain gaps in the policy. For instance, if there is a fight between two residents or if someone randomly comes and parks in another resident’s parking slot, who would the residents approach? The police will then have to intervene and take action. The residents have also suggested that the BMC deploy marshalls who can patrol the area on motorbikes,” said Purohit.

Apart from demanding a system of addressing grievances, the proposal also recommends that the traffic police should utilise their CCTV cameras to keep a watch on vehicles.

Keeping the three zones prescribed in the policy drafted by the BMC which segregates the residential from commercial areas, the residents divided A ward into five sections. “We have divided the area based on proximity and its unique characteristics so that the BMC can come up with guidelines keeping the specific need in mind. In some of the areas there is a lack of space. For the residents of such areas, we have proposed that dead roads like the Marine Drive and other commercial streets can be used by the residents at night,” said Kapadia.

Purohit said additional parking space can be created in areas like Colaba market as well as underground parking under the open spaces for residents living in old houses without any parking space at night.

The division of the ward, according to the proposal, includes Marine Drive, Nariman Point and Churchgate in the first section. The second one includes Colaba and the buildings near the Radio Club while the third one includes Mantralaya and Cuffe Parade. The fourth section includes the semi-commercial areas like Karve Marg, Marine Lines and Fashion Street while the last section is mostly commercial including Regal Cinema, Kala Ghoda, Old Customs House, Hutatma Chowk, Fountain. and Crawford Market.

The committee will discuss the draft of the proposal with a larger number of residents and incorporate any changes or additions before finalising the proposal today. “Some of the residents also wanted to discuss the parking of two-wheelers. We will thus discuss them and add suggestions if any,” said Kapadia.

