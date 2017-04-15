South Mumbai residents propose reduced monthly parking rates

Residents of South Mumbai will submit a memorandum to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation with several recommendations, including reduction of monthly parking fee for residential users from Rs 1,800 to Rs 560.

After a series of meetings with residents of housing societies from areas including Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Fort, Marine Drive and Nariman Point they have formulated the list of suggestions to address the flaws of the recently-implemented parking policy that they intend to submit to the BMC chief, Ajoy Mehta.

Terming the suggestions ‘reservations’ with the policy, the proposal states that the policy ‘lacks inputs from the traffic police or the Mumbai police and lacks coordination between all the stakeholders’. Instead of the proposed rates of Rs 1,800 per month, the residents have quoted Rs 560.

Munaf Kapadia, a Colaba resident and a member of the committee which formulated the memorandum, said: “The residents carried out a survey with all the members of their buildings and after collating the feedback, we took the weighted average which amounted to Rs 500. We suggested that the fee be Rs 560 since it is closer to the night-time rate mentioned in the policy. We have tried to get a consensus on an amount that is practical from the BMC’s revenue generation point of view and something the residents are comfortable paying.”

The residents have also proposed that all parking for residential areas be converted to 24 hour parking slots instead of a 12-hour cycle. They have suggested that the civic body should include a lock-in period of five years in the policy to ensure that there aren’t dramatic changes in the near future.

The proposal raises objections to the lack of a hawkers’ policy.

Kapadia added that the residents’ objective was to propose five mutually agreeable ideas to address the gaps in the policy that can improve the coordination between them and the civic body.

Other demands by the residents include constitution of a committee at the ward level for parking-related complaints that will include officials from the BMC, traffic police, Mumbai police and local residents. Suggestions of creating an additional parking inventory to make up for the lack of available space in some areas have also been included.

