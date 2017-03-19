Pydhonie case: Woman to be discharged soon

The building (centre) from which the woman jumped. The building (centre) from which the woman jumped.

The 27-year-old woman who police suspect fell from a five-storey building in Pydhonie on Friday while trying to flee her alleged rapists will be discharged from hospital in a couple of days, police said. “She is not seriously injured despite falling from such a height. The narrow space between two buildings and window ledges on both sides broke her fall. She was not badly hurt and will be discharged from J J Hospital in a couple of days after few more scans are conducted,” said an officer at Pydhonie police station. The woman’s family has reached the city from Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

Investigations have revealed that there was no prior planning by the accused, Santosh Kanojia (26) and Farooq Khan (30). According to the police, the woman met Kanojia on a train to Bhiwandi from UP. Kanojia, who works in Bhiwandi, offered to help her find a job. On Thursday, he asked the woman to accompany him to a friend’s house at Pydhonie and said it was regarding finding her a job, the police said.

“Once there, the two men got drunk and decided to rape the woman,” the officer said. Soon, the accused fell asleep and the woman managed to get out of the flat after a few hours. She bolted the door to lock up the two accused in the flat but found that she had locked herself out on the terrace. The police suspect she slipped from the terrace.

The woman was taken to J J Hospital where police noted her complaint of rape. Kanojia and Khan were arrested on Friday.

