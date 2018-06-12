South Mumbai: MP Milind Deora launches drive to collect plastic waste

Diya Mirza, Milind Deora and Assistant Municipal Commissioner (A Ward) Kiran Dighavkar flag off the initiative in Cuffe Parade on Monday. (Express photo) Diya Mirza, Milind Deora and Assistant Municipal Commissioner (A Ward) Kiran Dighavkar flag off the initiative in Cuffe Parade on Monday. (Express photo)

South Mumbai’s MP Milind Deora, along with MLC Bhai Jagtap, started a plastic waste collection drive ‘#QuitPlasticMovement’ for the A ward on Monday. The MCGM will be visiting different areas on June 15 to 17 to collect single use plastic from residents. The state government’s ban on single use plastic is expected to be enforced on June 23.

“We hope to make our buildings plastic free by June 17. This is not a political initiative but a citizen’s initiative and everyone has to participate in it to make it successful. This is not only till June 17 but we need to take responsibility for our coming generation,” said Milind Deora.

At an event on Monday, they flagged off the truck that will collect the plastic waste. Assistant Municipal Commissioner (A Ward) Kiran Dighavkar, Leader of Opposition MCGM Ravi Raja and actor and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India Dia Mirza were also present.

According to Dighavkar, who is also the nodal officer in charge of implementing the plastic ban, MCGM has already collected 137 tonne of plastic last month from the city. “Considering the amount of plastic in the city it is a very small amount and we hope that before June 23 we would have collected all the plastic. We will be having an exhibition at NSCI where we will be displaying alternatives to plastic and people can drop off plastic in exchange of alternatives,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Dia Mirza said, “We have not been responsible in the use of plastic and by 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. The plastic is entering our oceans, food chain, soil and even air. People view the environment separate from themselves but it is far from true. What we do to the environment is what we do to ourselves.”

The MCGM proposes to take all the collected plastic from the city to registered recyclers of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). The MCGM has also released a toll free number on which people can call to give their plastic waste.

