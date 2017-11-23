Soon, IMD will be able to forecast illnesses too

The meteorological department will soon be able to forecast illnesses, besides the regular weather forecast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with the proposal to provide it the weather data that will help it forecast illnesses. “It will be a joint collaboration with the BMC. We have the skill to provide weather predictions up to 15 days. So we will give them the required data and based on that doctors will be able to look at ways to prevent such outbreaks,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD. The project is still in its preliminary stages and the research is on at the Pune office.

“We are in the process of collecting data from all the state health departments. If it is successful, then we will implement it across the country,” said Ajay Kumar, a scientist from IMD Mumbai.

Currently, the IMD provides heat action plan for cities like Nagpur, Surat and Ahmedabad. “We issue an advisory in advance about the maximum and minimum temperatures and this has helped in reducing the mortality. But now we will also include vector-borne diseases and other diseases which depend on weather,” added Hosalikar.

“The IMD was looking at ways to expand its forecasting into application and we were looking at some way to forecast health incidents. Now we are working on that and have begun collecting data and correlating it with health data of the last five years. Though it has been experimented abroad, it is a new field here. If we are forecasting health incidents then we will be able to prepare ourselves better. It will be a better management of our resources. We should be able to get the research out by the next year,” said Dr Avinash Supe, director, medical education, BMC.

The IMD has approached the state health department in this regard. “It is a nationwide initiative by the IMD and we have spoken to the health departments of all the states,” added Hosalikar.

A study published by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) stated that there is a clear seasonal trend of cardiovascular diseases, with the highest incidence occurring during the colder seasons. In Mumbai, winter is beginning to set in with temperatures dropping to 19.3 degrees on Monday. According to Dr Nikhil Parchure, cardiologist with Apollo Hospital, a 16-year study on more than 2,80,000 patients suggested that air temperature is an external trigger for heart attack. The findings were presented in the European Society of Cardiology Congress this month.

“The body responds to cold by constricting superficial blood vessels, which decreases thermal conduction in the skin and subsequently increases arterial blood pressure. In the majority of healthy people, these mechanisms are well tolerated, but in people with atherosclerotic plaques in their coronary arteries, these may trigger a heart attack,” said Parchure.

Similarly, during monsoons, a hike in water-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, leptospirosis, typhoid and gastroenteritis is observed with maximum cases of fever recorded in government hospitals from August to October.

