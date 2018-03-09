Soon, dedicated zones for women hawkers: BMC

In a first, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed dedicating streets or hawking zones to women hawkers. If the proposal is passed, women hawkers in the city will get their own pitches or dedicated hawking zones under the new hawkers’ policy. To implement the new hawkers’ policy, the civic body had come out with a list of hawking zones, which could accommodate 22,097 hawkers but now the civic body has decided to make space for 85,000 hawkers holding licences, for this the suggestions and objections of public were invited.”

“We are working out on a formula on which the allotments will be done. However, we are planning to have exclusive hawking zones for women in every ward. The distribution and allotment will also depend on number of women hawkers registered with us and in which area. If some of them are willing to shift to another area,” said Nidhi Chaudhary, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Special).

Civic officials said pitches will be allotted in an exclusive zones earmarked for women in all 24 wards. The move is aimed at empowering women and weaker sections of the society. Chaudhary told the Indian Express: “In common hawking areas/zones, women have limited options. We want to give them separate space in hawking zones with the hope that more of them take it up. We want to increase their participation, we want women from weaker sections to be independent too.”

The civic body is in the process of implementing the policy, studying suggestions and objections it had received from the citizens last month on the pitches dedicated for hawking across the city. Only 1,700 people submitted objections and suggestions.

“We have studied the suggestions and objections submitted by the public and some of them which we think can be included in the policy will be tabled before the Town Vending Committee (TVC) for its approval. While for many other suggestions and objections such as peoples objection over marking a street as a hawking zone, we will request the TVC to allow a visit and survey of the place for further action,” said Chaudhary. The civic body had also announced one hawking zone for the disabled in every ward recently. The areas will be finalised by the zonal Town Vending Committee; the BMC has created seven such committees across the city.

