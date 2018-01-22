Mumbai: Son missing since ’15, mechanic turns crusader against child labour

Aditya, a student of Ashoka High School, lived in Banganga. Aditya, a student of Ashoka High School, lived in Banganga.

Mechanic Bansi Rafukiya (35) remembers his last phone call with son Aditya in December 2015. He had scolded the 12-year-old for not performing well in academics. The next day, Aditya had packed his school bag, filled a water bottle, and left home in a red shirt. It has been over two years since he went missing. From a father desperately searching for his son, Bansi now helps rescue other kids from child labour. On several occasions, local residents sought him out to help rehabilitate runaway children.

“In last two years I have called Childline several times to inform them about kids I find alone on streets. If I find police, I take their help. Whenever I hear of missing child case in any police station, I rush there. Someday may be some runaway kid provide link to my son,” he says.

His wife Prabha says that Bansi discovered about the intricate web of child trafficking and the high number of missing children cases in the process of searching for their own son. “He understands the pain of parents, and tries to reunite children with families,” she says.

On Friday, Bansi found a 12-year-old child working in a local restaurant and counselled the owner about child labour. “But the child ran away from there. Now we are looking for him,” says Bansi. On December 5, 2015, the Rafukiyas registered a case with the Malabar Hill police. When Aditya, a Class VI student of Ashoka High School, left his home in Banganga, he last met a close friend near Opera House and informed him that he planned to visit Hyderabad. “He took bus number 122 after meeting his friend. The last stop is Mumbai Central,” says Bansi.

The couple went through hours of CCTV footage to find a boy wearing the same red shirt and carrying the same school bag pass through platform number 4. “We submitted the footage to the police but they have done little to take the investigation further,” the father alleges.

There were two trains on the platform — Golden Temple Mail and Saurashtra Express — and Bansi has taken both trains several times, to get off at each station and paste posters of his son. “I went till Ratlam on Golden Temple mail, till Surendra Nagar and on Saurashtra Express. Everywhere I asked porters, station master and local stall owners about him. I still go to Mumbai Central station every day and chat with staffers to understand if there is any kidnapping racket, or if other kids have gone missing,” he says.

Last week, local residents in Grant Road area reached out to Bansi after finding a runaway kid from Haryana near Dongri station. Bansi accompanied the boy till Nagpada police station. A call was made at the 11-year-old boy’s home to inform parents. “We call him every time we come to know of a rescued child. He comes to help hoping he will find his own son some day,” says Bhavin Mehta, a Grant Road resident. “He comes often whenever a kidnapping or missing child’s complaint is filed. Sometimes to help, on other occasions to check if his son is somehow connected,” says a Nagpada police official.

“I have lost count of number of times I have called Childline to reunite children with their families,” Bansi says, adding that investigations into his son’s case have been slow. “Police were discussing of closing the case,” he says.

Vinod Kamble, senior police inspector at Malabar police station, however, claims various police teams had been sent to various police stations to look for the boy. “There have been no leads after he was last seen on Mumbai Central. Generally, in such cases, when the children turn 18, we stop looking for them,” said Kamble.

tabassum.barnagarwala@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App