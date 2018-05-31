Some parts of Mumbai receive drizzle, more rain likely Sunday onwards, says IMD

Follow Us:
Temperatures remained one degree above normal. While maximum temperature was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius, the minimum was 28.2 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai | Published: May 31, 2018 2:14:51 am
MUMBAI IS likely to receive light rain from Sunday with a possibility of thunderstorm, the Met department said on Wednesday. According to the weather forecast, the city is expected to witness cloudy skies towards the later half of the day in the coming week.

“There are favourable weather systems, which might lead to pre-monsoon showers in the coming week,” said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Some parts of the city, meanwhile, received light drizzle on Wednesday. “It was a great relief to see rainfall today morning even. The heat was getting unbearable and the rain has come just in time,” said Aishwarya Mahesh, a Goregaon resident.

However, temperatures remained one degree above normal. While maximum temperature was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius, the minimum was 28.2 degrees Celsius.

