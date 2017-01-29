Kirit Somaiya’s black paper remark: Rahul Shewale strikes back, targets CM Devendra Fadnavis over graft

A day after the BJP’s Kirit Somaiya claimed his party would bring out a “black paper” on scams in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Shiv Sena Saturday struck back, targeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and alleging corruption in the BJP-led state government. “The civic body is headed by the municipal commissioner, appointed by the chief minister. For final decisions on any proposal in the BMC’s Standing Committee, the civic chief and the urban development department are responsible. This department is headed by Fadnavis. Then who is responsible for scams in the BMC?” asked Rahul Shewale, corporator and Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai. Shewale was addressing a press conference at the Sena headquarters in Dadar.

Shewale, a former chairperson of the all-important Standing Committee of the BMC, further targeted Somaiya with allegations of a “water tanker mafia” operating in his area. “There are letters by Somaiya seeking to provide water tankers in his Shivaji Nagar area, and tankers of Rs 150 have been been sold for Rs 800,” he said, adding that Somaiya demanded the closure of the Mulund dumping ground to favour a real estate developer.

While Somaiya had levelled allegations of a scam involving a garbage collection contractor, Shewale said the BJP was involved with the same contractor and he even worked on Coldplay event in Mumbai last year. Shewale also showed photographs of Fadnavis with the contractor.

“Allegations of corruption were also leveled against another person. But the BJP gave him entry into their party and made him an MP in the upper house,” Shewale alleged, adding that those involved in the garbage scam have sponsored some BJP events.

Alleging that the highest number of action taken by the state anti corruption bureau are against BJP corporators, Shewale said there was corruption in at least 30 departments of the state government. “There is no transparency in the home department, which is headed by Fadnavis,” he added.

The Sena leader dared Fadnavis to act against the corrupt. “Somaiya did not take the names of the ‘mafia’. Two contractors are from the same tehsil, district and state. From their sarpanch to MLAs and MPs, all the leaders are from the BJP. Fadnavis should investigate and take action against them,” he said.

Somaiya termed Shewale’s allegations ridiculous. “This is not only ridiculous, but will also fail to prevent me from releasing the black paper on the BMC mafia and making the BMC mafia-free,” said Somaiya.