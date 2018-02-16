Solid waste plants: Bombay HC pulls up govt for not handing over land to BMC

The HC was informed by the government the BMC had refused to take land identified at Taloja as a gas pipelines was running through it. The HC was informed by the government the BMC had refused to take land identified at Taloja as a gas pipelines was running through it.

Pointing to the “seriousness and gravity of the situation” being faced by Mumbai residents because of inaction on the part of the state government in providing land for solid waste management plants, the Bombay High Court (HC) has said this could lead to serious health hazards. The HC directed the government to file an affidavit specifying availability of “adequate land” where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) could start its project. The HC was informed by the government the BMC had refused to take land identified at Taloja as a gas pipelines was running through it. Another land, identified by the government in Mulund, has an appeal pending against it before the revenue department.

On hearing this, the HC pointed out that no progress had been made in the matter and that with regard to setting up waste-to-energy plants, the promise of starting the first phase of such projects by 2019 seemed impossible. “If there is no proper coordination between the state and central government, no progress will be made (in case of Mulund),” the HC said. Further, the HC said 7,000 MT of waste was being illegally dumped by the corporation at present because of this. “There is complete failure by the state government to provide adequate land to the BMC where the project was to be set up. This is shocking…,” said Justice A S Oka.

“Such inaction will lead to serious health hazards in the city. We hope and trust that the state understands the seriousness and gravity of the situation being faced by Mumbai,” the HC said. The HC granted the government two weeks to file an affidavit specifying where it will provide land to the BMC. Government pleader Abhinandan Vagyani, meanwhile, told the court the state will now hold a meeting with all stakeholders to resolve the matter.

