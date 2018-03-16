Solid waste management: Approval for projects in 48 cities before March 31, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said waste management projects for 48 cities would be approved before March 31. He added that the state government had already approved projects for 152 cities that would cost Rs 1,856 crore. Fadnavis was replying to a question on the issue of solid waste management in Aurangabad and other cities in the Legislative Council. “Since last two years, the urban development department has been working to resolve the solid waste management issue under Swachh Bharat Mission across the state. Of 260 cities in state, waste segregation is being carried out in 236 cities. In 48 cities, the waste segregation is above 75 per cent. In all, there are 176 cities wherein the waste segregation is above 40 per cent,” he said.

The CM said small towns have outperformed big cities in making themselves garbage-free. “The scientific process of making wet waste into compost is being carried out in 146 cities… We have received the tag of ‘Harit Mahacity’ from the Centre for selling the compost of 38 cities while certification is in process for another 68 cities,” he added.

He said waste-to-energy projects in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur are at various stages of approval. “We have taken a decision of converting waste into biogas in Aurangabad. Small towns like Vengurla, Vita, Sasawad, Ballarpur and Kalmeshwar have become model towns as they are managing 100 per cent waste. Among big cities, Navi Mumbai has created major infrastructure for waste management and the BMC has also invited bids for it and further action is on,” Fadnavis said, adding that many housing societies are processing waste scientifically and they have been awarded concessions in FSI as well.

Besides, Fadnavis also said that there was no reservation for the solid waste management in Development Plan of Aurangabad, approved in 2002. Now, the state government will make the reservation. Also, the state government will make available funds worth Rs 86.21 crore for the project of scientific waste processing in Aurangabad, he added.

