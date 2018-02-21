Sohrabuddin trial: Pandiyan citing official work for Hyderabad visit was part of conspiracy, Rubabuddin’s lawyer says in court

File photo Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife File photo Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife

The lawyer for Rubabuddin Shaikh, brother of Sohrabuddin Shaikh who was allegedly killed in a fake encounter in 2005, on Tuesday told Bombay High Court that while Rajkumar Pandiyan, a Gujarat IPS officer, had cited official work for his visit to Hyderabad just before the alleged encounter, it was part of a “conspiracy” leading up to the encounter. It is alleged that Pandiyan was part of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Gujarat, and had travelled from Ahmedabad on November 20, 2005 for Hyderabad in a Qualis vehicle and reached the city the next day.

On November 22, 2005, Sohrabuddin and his wife Kausarbi boarded a private luxury bus from Hyderabad where they were visiting an associate to go to Sangli in Maharashtra to visit a doctor. The bus was allegedly chased by the police. The bus was overtaken near Zaheerabad in then Andhra Pradesh and Sohrabuddin, wife Kausarbi and their associate Tulsiram Prajapati were allegedly abducted.

Rubabuddin’s lawyer Gautam Tiwari said, “Looking at the evidence, it can be seen that the claim of Pandiyan of travelling to Hyderabad to investigate the Begumpet bomb blasts was just a disguise so it appeared as an official visit while it actually was part of the larger conspiracy leading to the encounter of Sohrabuddin, his wife Kausarbi and his aide Tulsiram Prajapati.” He added that Pandiyan did not even file a report on his visit to the site of the bomb blast which took place on October 12, 2005.

Tiwari relied on the statement of an official from Hyderabad police stating that when they visited the site of the blast, Pandiyan did not show any interest in the matter.

He further argued that while there was a ticket booked in Pandiyan’s name for returning from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad on November 23, 2005, evening, he did not travel on that ticket. Instead, constable Ajay Parmar travelled on that ticket. He said an FSL report of May 2007 states that the handwriting on the declaration card for boarding is not in the handwriting of Pandiyan’s, but Parmar’s. Tiwari also read out various witness statements to show that the Qualis car used during the abduction of Sohrabuddin and Kausarbi was allegedly arranged by Pandiyan.

The High Court was hearing three applications filed by Rubabuddin challenging the discharge of former deputy inspector-general of Gujarat DG Vanzara, Dinesh MN and Gujarat IPS officer Rajkumar Pandiyan, along with two applications filed by the CBI challenging the discharge of Rajasthan police constable Dalpat Singh Rathod and Gujarat police officer NK Amin.

Sohrabuddin, an alleged gangster who the Gujarat police claimed had “links with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba”, and Kausarbi were allegedly abducted by the Gujarat ATS from Hyderabad on their way to Sangli and killed in an alleged fake encounter near Gandhinagar in November 2005. Prajapati was allegedly killed by police officers at Chapri village in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat in December 2006.

