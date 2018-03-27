Sohrabuddin case: IPS officer deposes on Pandiyan visit to Hyderabad in 2005

Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife. (File photo ) Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife. (File photo )

AN IPS officer, deposing as a prosecution witness in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case, told the court Monday that officer Rajkumar Pandiyan, discharged in the case, had visited him in Hyderabad on November 21, 2005, claiming that he was there on an ‘official purpose’.

The IPS officer, however, said that he had no knowledge about the purpose of Pandiyan’s visit. “As police officers, we do not ask each other (about official visits). I had no knowledge about it,” the officer said. Pandiyan was then the Superintendent of Police, Anti-Terrorism Squad (Gujarat) and the officer was then on deputation in Hyderabad.

The officer said that he knew Pandiyan as his junior colleague from the Gujarat cadre. “On November 21, 2005, around 7pm, I received a call from Pandiyan and he expressed his desire to meet me as he was in Hyderabad. I invited him home… while leaving he requested for one room for himself in our officer’s mess. I immediately spoke to the mess in-charge and asked for a room to be provided,” the officer said. He said that Pandiyan had said that he wanted to stay only for a night.

The officer said that thereafter he did not meet Pandiyan. He said that in 2007, however, he received a call from another IPS officer, who was supervising the Sohrabuddin encounter seeking his cooperation in the investigation.

“After the call, I called for the mess register and found that only one room was given to Pandiyan and in the rough register of the mess, there was an entry which showed that three people ate food, other snacks and drinks,” the officer told the court. The officer also told the court that he had not seen or met anyone else apart from Pandiyan and had only heard of the other names in 2007.

Pandiyan was discharged from the case in August 2016. While the CBI had claimed that Pandiyan was part of the team, which had traveled to Hyderabad to carry out the conspiracy to kill Sohrabuddin, Pandiyan has maintained that he was in the city to investigate a bomb blast case.

The officer further said that he had later been shown the entry register to the mess, where there were two more names along with Pandiyan. “I do not have first hand information about it,”the officer told the court. When the register was shown to him, he read out that the names in the entry register were Pandiyan, Dabhi and Parmar.

The defence, however, pointed out that the spellings of these names were not clear in the register. The defence, during cross-examination, attempted to ask the officer about this discrepancy. Special Judge SJ Sharma asked the defence advocate if this witness could be asked about the entries. The defence advocate then dropped the question and asked the witness if he had made the entries in the register or if it had been made before him, to which he said no.

The officer also read out entries, which said that Pandiyan had come in a car spelt as “Calis” in the registry.

The witness also told court that he had sought for an inquiry in 2007 after noticing that some additions were made to some of the entries, including on the date November 21, 2005, when the accused allegedly had come to the officer’s mess. The inquiry report, however, had not been submitted to him till his term ended in 2008.

Sohrabuddin, wife Kausarbi and associate Tulsiram Prajapati were in Hyderabad in November 2005. They were allegedly abducted while they were in a luxury bus en route Sangli in Maharashtra by a police team of Gujarat.

TWO MORE WITNESSES TURN HOSTILE

Two more prosecution witnesses turned hostile on Monday, taking the count of hostile witnesses to 44. Both the witnesses were pertaining to the seizure of cartridges from the service weapons of four officials of the Rajasthan police, who had allegedly shot at Sohrabuddin in the morning of November 26, 2005.

The witnesses told the court that though they did not remember the exact date, around “10-12 years ago”, they were stopped by two policemen in civil clothes when they were returning from a mandir darshan in Ahmedabad. Both in separate depositions told the court that they were then taken to an old building and told that they would have to sign on panchnama documents.

“I signed where I was asked to. I did not read the contents. We were not shown anything,” both told the court during their depositions before and after the lunch break in court. In their previous statements, the men had said that they were told that the panchnama was related to the Sohrabuddin encounter. They had also allegedly said that the four policemen had come into the room and handed over their empty cartridges to the police officer and that then were then seized. On Monday, they told the court that they would not be able to identify anyone as the four policemen were not present at the time of their panchnama. The men recognised their signatures on the panchnama, but on being confronted with their signature on labels on the seized cartridges, one of them said that it looked like his signature, but he could not confirm or remember whether he had signed on the labels.

WITNESSES REFUSE TO TAKE EXPENSES FROM ACCUSED

Last month, the court had directed that two of the witnesses, who had to return without completing their depositions due to non-availability of an accused, would have their expenses incurred by the accused. On Monday, however, both the witnesses-one an IPS officer and another a police constable-submitted to the court that they do not want the cost. Special public prosecutor BP Raju said that the witnesses gave a pursis (written statement) stating that they do not wish to take the expenses from the accused, also a personnel of Gujarat police, as they would receive official cost for the travel to court to depose as witnesses. Raju, on a lighter note, said in court that this was done since they (the accused and the witnesses) were “colleagues”.

