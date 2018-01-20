Sohrabuddin case Gag: Bombay High Court to hear pleas on Jan 24, issues notices to CBI, accused

Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files) Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files)

THE BOMBAY High Court on Friday issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the accused in two writ petitions challenging the special CBI court’s order restraining the media from reporting proceedings in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh alleged fake encounter case.

The petitions will be heard by Justice Revati Mohite-Dere for final arguments and disposal on January 24.

The CBI, which is the prosecuting agency in the case, submitted before the court on Friday that it has “not taken a stand” on the matter. CBI counsel Sandesh Patil told the court that the agency was neutral. “We leave it to the court to decide,” said Patil. The trial is being conducted on a day to day basis before the special CBI court. The court was informed that over 30 witnesses have been examined so far since the ban.

On November 29, the court had passed the order on the application made by one of the accused citing apprehension on the security of witnesses, accused and lawyers. The court had accepted the plea, observing that publication may create a ‘security problem’. The petition by the journalists before the high court seeks that the order be set aside, stating that it is “bad in law” and that the trial court had failed to articulate what the “exceptional circumstances”, which had necessitated the passing of such an order, were.

The order restraining the media was passed on the day the court was expected to examine the first prosecution witness in the case. The court had earlier framed charges against 22 accused, including policemen from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

