Social media can be used to defeat BJP in Maharashtra Assembly polls, says Hardik

Hardik Patel in Mumbai on Thursday. Dilip Kagda Hardik Patel in Mumbai on Thursday. Dilip Kagda

Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Thursday said social media can be used in Maharashtra to defeat the incumbent BJP state government in next year’s Assembly elections. “If someone can become the chief minister in Gujarat using social media, then the government can be toppled in Maharashtra using social media,” Patel said during an interactive session with social media activists of the Mumbai Congress.

Patel, who heads the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), addressed 250 volunteers for an hour in Bandra on Thursday evening on an invitation from Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam. “Social media is being misused. The BJP spends Rs 200-300 crore on social media each year. They are harassing people on Twitter. There is a need to educate people about the misinformation spread by the government,” he said.

Patel also said he was confident that voters in Maharashtra would rise against the BJP as they did in Gujarat. “Social media should be used for good work. And good work means electing people who won’t make pakodas but will talk about employment,” he said.

Patel added that the Congress needed to focus on wooing voters in the city to avoid the “mistakes” made by PAAS during the Assembly elections in Gujarat. “I have always said that villages will win you an election and cities will lose it for you. The Congress needs to work in cities. Mistakes made in Gujarat should not be made in Mumbai,” he said.

He was also critical of the central government’s stand on the Nirav Modi case. “The BJP is carrying out small and silent scams. It has claimed that the scam began when the Congress government was in power. But what has it done in the past three-and-a-half years?” he asked.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App