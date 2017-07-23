Social Boycott Act: Shivaji Park police station registers first case under new Act; nine booked

Under the act, social boycott is a penal offence punishable with a fine up to Rs 3 lakh and imprisonment up to seven years. (Representational image) Under the act, social boycott is a penal offence punishable with a fine up to Rs 3 lakh and imprisonment up to seven years. (Representational image)

SHIVAJI PARK police station registered Mumbai’s first case under the Maharashtra Prohibition of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016 on Friday. The Act, which came into force earlier this month after it received assent from outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee, disallows social boycott in the name of caste, community, religion, rituals or customs.

According to the complaint filed by Prabhakar Bhosale (64), a member of Akhil Maharashtra Ghadshi community, he and his family members have been boycotted after they failed to attend the funeral of his cousin. The said community consists of families in the profession of playing musical instruments at wedding ceremonies.

The police have booked nine members of the Ghadshi community for allegedly boycotting a group of people. “The complainant claims that he and his family members have been boycotted as they failed to attend the funeral of his cousin in May 2010. A case under Section 5 of the new act has been registered and investigations are underway,” said a duty officer from Shivaji Park police station.

In the complaint, Bhosale has alleged that his grandson’s school admission had to be put on hold as the community was refusing to issue a caste certificate. “My son has even been removed from WhatsApp groups related to the community owing to the boycott,” the complainant alleged.

During the enactment of the act, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said a “progressive state like Maharashtra” could not allow social evils in the garb of caste panchayat diktats or rituals.

On July 17, eleven members of Telgu Madelwar Parit community lodged the first FIR under the new act in Pune. The complainants had alleged that they had been boycotted from the community’s caste council for carrying out inter-caste marriages.

Under the act, social boycott is a penal offence punishable with a fine up to Rs 3 lakh and imprisonment up to seven years. If any individual or group tries to prevent or obstruct another member or group from observing any social or religions custom or usage or ceremony, or from taking part in a social, religious or community function, assembly, congregation, meeting or procession, the act amounts to social boycott.

So is challenging the freedom of individuals in the name of jati panchayats, religion, customs, or denying people the right to practise a profession of their choice. Freedom, in this case, includes freedom to marry outside one’s caste, visit places of worship, wear clothes of one’s choice and use any specific language.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App