Soap bars delivered in place of electronic items purchased online; four arrested

THE MUMBAI Police arrested four men for allegedly replacing electronic items purchased online with soap bars at the time of delivery. The arrests were made after online shopping portal Amazon approached the police with a complaint. The case was registered last week and the four men were arrested Saturday. The police said one of the accused was earlier employed as a delivery boy with the portal.

An officer from the BKC police station said, “Fareed is the mastermind in the case as he was earlier employed with the same online portal during which he learned to unpack the packages meant for delivery. Fareed was fired but he later managed to get an acquaintance, Haroon, hired as a delivery boy in the same organisation.”

Investigators believe that Fareed instructed Haroon to misplace goods meant for delivery and hand these over to him.

An officer added, “During the course of investigation, Fareed revealed that while he was employed with Amazon, he ferreted away some packages and after unpacking them replaced electronic goods with soap bars that he would deliver. He roped in Suraj and after Haroon handed them the packages, these two would unpack them and replace the goods with soap bars. These would then be returned to Haroon.”

Last week, several customers approached Amazon with their complaints and the online portal approached the BKC police after conducting an internal probe. One such customer, Reshma Shetty, a PR consultant, also registered a case of cheating at the Bandra police station. She was delivered four Santoor soap bars at her Bandra residence on January 8 after she purchased a Moto G5-plus phone online. After a primary inquiry, a case of cheating was registered against the company and the delivery boy.

“Amazon also handed us a list of delivery boys who worked in the first week of January. We started bringing in people for interrogation on the basis of suspicion, during which Haroon was also brought in. He revealed Fareed’s role,” said an officer from the BKC police station.

The trio then claimed that they would sell the products at half the rates to a mobile shop owner, Saif Chaughale, who was held too, said assistant police inspector Vijay Kadam from the BKC police station.

The police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. The four were later taken to the Bandra police station where another case was registered by the PR consultant.

An Amazon spokesperson said, “As India’s most trusted online marketplace, we take incidents of fraud seriously. A case has been reported at the Bandra police. Local police have taken charge and we are extending all support or information that they need.”

