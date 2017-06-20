Slum dwellers pelting stones at trains get counselling

For the past two weeks, railway police officials, including Government Railway Police (GRP), have been visiting several pockets to counsel children who stay there. (Representational Image) For the past two weeks, railway police officials, including Government Railway Police (GRP), have been visiting several pockets to counsel children who stay there. (Representational Image)

IN THE WAKE of increasing incidents of stone pelting at local trains on the Western Railway (WR) for the past two weeks, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has initiated a drive to counsel slum dwellers along railway tracks found to be involved in the act. The initiative aims to discourage miscreants from causing harm to daily commuters, officials said.

Officials added that many stone pelting cases were reported on the stretch between Dadar and Borivali. For the past two weeks, railway police officials, including Government Railway Police (GRP), have been visiting several pockets to counsel children who stay there.

“In majority of these cases, children residing in slums around the tracks have been found to be indulging in stone pelting. Each railway police officer is inspecting their respective stretches to find the reasons for the repeated occurrences and counsel children to prevent them from not doing so,” a senior RPF official said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App