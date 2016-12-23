Sloganeering, chaos mark inauguration of Ram Mandir Station in Mumbai

BJP and Shiv Sena supporters celebrate the inauguration of Ram Mandir station on Thursday. Ganesh Tendulkar BJP and Shiv Sena supporters celebrate the inauguration of Ram Mandir station on Thursday. Ganesh Tendulkar

Chants of “Modi, Modi” and later chaos marked the inauguration of the much awaited Ram Mandir station on the Western Railway line by Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Thursday. The 30-minute event went on for almost an hour amid political posturing and sloganeering by workers belonging to the squabbling allies, the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

First, chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ filled the air at the elevated booking office floor of the station, the limited space witnessing the presence of more than 500 workers of both parties, and visitors. The function could only begin after police was called in near the dais where local MPs, political leaders and railway officials had gathered .

“It was through the Shiv Sena’s efforts that commuters of Ram Mandir are able to get a station for themselves. We have struggled to ensure the work of the station is completed at the earliest. We have fulfilled our promise and hope railways continue to work on pending projects at the earliest,” said Gajanan Kirtikar, Shiv Sena MP.

With the inauguration of the station, commuters would not have to go far away to be able to commute, said Vidya Thakur, Minister of State for Women and Child Development and local BJP legislator.

An ugly display of sloganeering continued between the workers of BJP and Shiv Sena. Eventually, State Transport Minister Diwakar Raote (Shiv Sena) lost his cool and urged BJP leaders to control the drama.

“On December 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating important suburban railway projects for the city. We will make sure all our future investments in projects will help commoners to have a comfortable journey in trains,” Prabhu said.