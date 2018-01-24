Slipper thrown at MIM chief Owaisi in rally

Asaduddin Owaisi (Express Photo/Anil Sharma) Asaduddin Owaisi (Express Photo/Anil Sharma)

A shoe was thrown at the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi while he was addressing a rally at Nagpada on Tuesday night. While Owaisi was not hurt in the incident, the miscreant was identified and a case was registered against him by the police.

Owaisi was addressing the rally around 10:00 pm in Nagpada when a shoe was hurled at him, sources said. While the man who had thrown the shoe was taken into custody, Owaisi, who was unfazed, did not stop his speech. He said, “I am willing to lay down my life for my democratic rights. These are all frustrated people who cannot see the government decision on triple talaq has not been accepted by masses in general and Muslims in particular.”

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police are not divulging the identity of the shoe-thrower. “The procedure of registering a case is going on. We will investigate,” a senior officer from Mumbai police said.

