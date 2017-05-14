Slides, see-saws, hula hoops for penguins

According to vets, the toys are ‘soothing, non-ingestible and harmless’. According to vets, the toys are ‘soothing, non-ingestible and harmless’.

With slides, see-saws, a foraging ball and hula hoops, the penguin enclosure at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, popularly known as Byculla Zoo, is about to get a lot more attractive. Drawing in as many as 25,000 tourists every weekend, the Humboldt penguins, the civic body-run zoo’s South Korean imports, may now have a lot more activities to take part in. In addition to the new props, the seven penguins may also be given more toys . According to vets, the toys are ‘soothing, non-ingestible and harmless’.

The penguins have been kept in a 1,550-sq ft sound-proof enclosure and they can be seen at a nominal price. The BMC has proposed to increase the entry fee but the decision is pending with standing committee. “The slides have already been installed and we train the penguins to use them while feeding them. The training session generally takes place around 8.30 in the morning and 3.30 in the afternoon during their lunch,” said Dr Madhumita Kale, the veterinarian in-charge. In two weeks, the penguins will be using the slides as a routine to stay ‘active and fit’. The other props are also going to be installed in the coming month.

“These seven penguins are a family now. As these birds are very intelligent, inactivity for longer periods can get them into depression,” said zoo veterinarian Neha Shah. After observing a positive response from the penguins, she said, the zoo has decided to make new additions in their temperature-controlled abode.

“We won’t introduce all the toys at the same time. Everyday, we have a different enrichment plan for the penguins. On some days, instead of toys, we make them play with soap bubbles, laser pointers to chase the light. Or while feeding them, we walk around the whole area so that they come chasing the food. Playing and entertainment is a very important part of their enrichment plan,” say veterinarians in-charge.

The penguins are of different age groups and they are learning different things about themselves, such as building nests or competing for food. An interesting fact about these penguins, veterinarians say, is that they build nests to impress the opposite sex. “Penguins are my favourite animals and it was amazing to see them frolic. Although standing in the line for 40 minutes and seeing them for only 40 seconds seemed a bit unfair. I’d love to see happy feet on slides and eat fish from the little openings in the foraging balls,” said Darshita Lohiya, a second-year student from Juhu, who visited the zoo last week.

“Watching penguins for the first time at Byculla Zoo was a unique experience. I’d love to see penguins on slides and see-saws. I didn’t know penguins are so active and playful. I really hope to see them for longer this time,” said Yasha Panwar, a third-year student of St Xavier’s College who visited the enclosure in April. With the flightless birds becoming more popular, the number of visitors is expected to rise, especially when schools and colleges are closed for summer vacation.

Zoo officials, however, complain that some unruly visitors damage sculptures and gardens near the selfie-points. Last week, the authorities placed notice boards at all the selfie points in the zoo warning visitors not to go too close to the selfie points. The advisory says: “Do not touch the selfie structures or any municipal property. Offender will be charged Rs 5,000 as penalty”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now