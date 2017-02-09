Maharashtra: Slab from skywalk injures 65-year-old

A 65-year-old man, Sunil Kulkarni, was injured after a slab of a skywalk came loose in Dahisar West Tuesday evening. Kulkarni was rushed to Silverline hospital. The bridge was constructed barely five years ago by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

MMRDA spokesperson Dilip Kawathkar said, “After construction, all the skywalks have been handed over to local bodies and they are responsible for their maintenance.”