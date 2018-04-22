Sixty-three-year-old held for ‘raping’ minor for 4 months

The alleged rape started four months ago, when the accused spotted the girl, playing in the building’s veranda and offered her a chocolate before allegedly raping her. (Representational Image) The alleged rape started four months ago, when the accused spotted the girl, playing in the building’s veranda and offered her a chocolate before allegedly raping her. (Representational Image)

Mumbai police arrested a 63-year-old man on Friday for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Agripada. Police said the elderly man had been allegedly raping the Class V student for the last four months after luring her with chocolates. The accused stayed in the same building where the victim lived with her parents. He had retired from a private firm three years ago, the police said.

The alleged rape started four months ago, when the accused spotted the girl, playing in the building’s veranda and offered her a chocolate before allegedly raping her. An officer from Agripada police station said, “The accused used to stay alone after his wife and son left him. He used to take the victim to an isolated place and allegedly threatened her not to reveal anything.” A resident of the same building claimed to have witnessed the girl being raped by the accused in the staircase on Wednesday. He informed the girl’s parents.

“The accused fled from the spot. The victim’s parents lodged a complaint and a case was registered against the accused,” said an officer. Senior police inspector Savlaram Agawane said, “The medical examination confirmed that the victim has been raped. The accused has been arrested and has confessed to the crime.”

