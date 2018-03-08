Sixteen men sentenced to life for 32-year-old’s murder

A court in Kalyan has sentenced 16 men to life imprisonment for killing a 32-year-old man in 2012. All the accused were found guilty of murder, criminal conspiracy, rioting and destruction of evidence. According to the prosecution, there were strained relations between the murder victim, Vikas Patil, and the main accused, Kaka Patil, due to a past land dispute between the former’s uncle and the latter. The dispute had led to counter complaints filed by the two against each other.

Among the 21 witnesses examined by the prosecution were family members of the victim, including his wife who had told the court that due to the enmity, there were constant threats made against him. She had told the court that whenever her husband would go to work in a bar in Kalyan, where he was a manager, he would pass the house of the accused, where Kaka and his associates would stop him, abuse him and threaten him. She had also narrated incidents when her husband had been beaten by the accused. She told the court that on October 3, 2012, when Vikas had gone to work, an acquaintance came home and informed them that he had been killed by Kaka and others using a sword. They rushed to his workplace and found him lying in a pool of blood with deep injuries to his neck. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The prosecution, led by District Government Pleader Sangita Phad, said on the day of the incident, Vikas reached the bar early to open it. “We had submitted before the court that the accused had come in two cars with weapons, including choppers and swords. Evidence pointed towards presence of all 16 at the spot and their involvement in attacking the victim, which led to the conviction,” Phad said. She said the ages of the accused ranged from 20 to 60. Additional district and sessions judge, Kalyan, N M Waghmare, found all accused guilty of charges they were booked under.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App